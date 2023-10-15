Our loft will overlook the MSG Sphere, if it ever gets built – and we’d be excited about having it added to our skyline.

My partner, Nick, and I bought our apartment three months ago in Manhattan Loft Gardens, the high-rise living complex on the edge of Stratford’s Olympic Park. We were won over by the amazing views. It wasn’t the only reason we bought – we’ve got a corner apartment, so we get a bit of sunset, too – but the view is a pretty one.

With the Sphere now on that horizon, too, it would be out of this world. The chance to live next to a brand new modern landmark – one that’s known around the world – was only a positive.