Sorry, Sadiq Khan, I won’t be calling it the ‘Lioness Line’
Yes, London’s sprawling map of orange Overground train lines needed to be ironed out and given individual names – but not like the ones the mayor has come up with, winces Paul Clements
It takes a lot for London commuters to look up from their smartphones, but this morning Sadiq Khan elicited a collective tut and eyeroll.
During rush hour, the mayor announced that the six suburban train lines that make up the London Overground network are to be rebranded, with new colours to untangle the mass of orange currently messing up Harry Beck’s world-famous route map.
More controversially, for the first time, they’re each to be given an official name, to “celebrate the best of London”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies