Sorry, Sadiq Khan, I won’t be calling it the ‘Lioness Line’

It takes a lot for London commuters to look up from their smartphones, but this morning Sadiq Khan elicited a collective tut and eyeroll.

During rush hour, the mayor announced that the six suburban train lines that make up the London Overground network are to be rebranded, with new colours to untangle the mass of orange currently messing up Harry Beck’s world-famous route map.

More controversially, for the first time, they’re each to be given an official name, to “celebrate the best of London”.