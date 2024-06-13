Macron’s gamble could disrupt more than just the Paris Olympics

When the G7 leaders lined up with their EU counterparts for a group photo in Puglia , it was hard not to start counting them down, if not out. There was the UK’s Rishi Sunak, all present and correct this time (unlike at Omaha Beach), but likely to be out of office in three weeks’ time. Joe Biden may be gone in a matter of months, even if he withstands the rigours of the US election campaign. Ursula von der Leyen , president of the EU Commission, has a reasonable, but not unimpeachable chance of keeping her job for another term following last week’s EU parliamentary elections .

And then there’s France’s Emmanuel Macron , ostensibly safe in the Elysee Palace for another three years – except that, all of a sudden, as of last Sunday, and by an act entirely of his own volition, maybe not. For while an opposition victory in legislative elections would not dislodge him from the presidency constitutionally – cohabitation between presidents and legislatures of different persuasions having honourable precedents in France, as in the United States – it is not impossible that that this at-once haughty and petulant president might stamp his foot and call it a day.