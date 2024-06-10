French voters will be a firebreak on Europe’s resurgent far right
Despite the significant gains made by nationalist parties in the EU’s parliamentary elections, Denis MacShane says the bellicose movement will now splinter – and Macron’s snap poll will be a referendum on the true popularity of the politics of hate
Were it not for Emmanuel Macron’s bombshell decision to dissolve the French parliament, the European parliament elections would have lived down to expectations: the usual low turnouts, unknown politicians, and used as a protest vote against incumbent governments.
Today’s headlines may be about the success of France’s National Rally – but across the continent, the far right underwhelmed. The centrists held on to their majority.
It would not have been an election that lived long in the memory, but the French president’s decision to respond by going to the polls has sent shockwaves through the country and the rest of Europe.
