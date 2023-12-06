For three years after giving birth I thought that the “newborn glow” was a fiction. As far as I was concerned, when women talked about the overwhelming joy of becoming a mother they were simply lying – to themselves, and to everyone else.

And then I had a second child. My youngest daughter came out into the world quickly and easily and brought with her the most exhilarating burst of gladness, a whole body rapture at her presence and a deep euphoria that lasted for weeks. They hadn’t been exaggerating, I realised; this is exactly what they had meant all along.

It was only then that I understood just how unwell I had been the first time around, even though I was blind to it at the time. It was then, too, that I realised how the timely intervention of NHS doctors to get me the mental health support I needed had saved me from falling off a precipice.