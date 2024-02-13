Who cares if we pay for Matt Hancock’s Jag? We do (…but not as much as him)

Think about this for a moment: once upon a time, Matt Hancock was given command of the health of the nation, at a time a novel virus was overwhelming hospitals and killing people in the most horrible manner. It was a chilling time, but it feels like a lifetime ago.

Now, our boy’s back in the news, which I suspect is his favourite place to be. Thanks to a Freedom of Information request, we have learned this week that Hancock, despite having resigned as a minister in 2021, was given a taxpayer-funded Jaguar to ferry him to and from his three appearances at the Covid Inquiry. This was later downgraded to a Honda, but it still… grinds one’s gears, doesn’t it?

As an exercise in entitlement, this is on the Olympic level.