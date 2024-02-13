Who cares if we pay for Matt Hancock’s Jag? We do (…but not as much as him)
He’s been the ‘former’ health secretary since 2021, but still he was ferried to the Covid Inquiry in a taxpayer-funded limo. It’s a reminder how keen they all are to hang on to their perks until they get their P45s, says James Moore
Think about this for a moment: once upon a time, Matt Hancock was given command of the health of the nation, at a time a novel virus was overwhelming hospitals and killing people in the most horrible manner. It was a chilling time, but it feels like a lifetime ago.
Now, our boy’s back in the news, which I suspect is his favourite place to be. Thanks to a Freedom of Information request, we have learned this week that Hancock, despite having resigned as a minister in 2021, was given a taxpayer-funded Jaguar to ferry him to and from his three appearances at the Covid Inquiry. This was later downgraded to a Honda, but it still… grinds one’s gears, doesn’t it?
As an exercise in entitlement, this is on the Olympic level.
