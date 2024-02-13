Rishi’s found his happy place: unhappily, it’s on GB News

“Perfect!” beamed Rishi Sunak at the first easy peasy question. “Great question,” he smiled after another underarm delivery. The prime minister actually clapped with glee when invited by an assistant head of a private school to trash Keir Starmer’s plans… for VAT on private schools like his own.

Welcome to the brave new broadcasting world of GB News, where even a robotic, out-of-touch Tory prime minister with an approval rating of minus-48 can be made to look vaguely competent.

How on earth did Sunak get such a soft ride at the start of what was billed as “his worst week”, a week when higher inflation is tipped, a possible recession declared and the Tory party braced for two by-election disasters?