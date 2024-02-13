Jump to content

sketch

Rishi’s found his happy place: unhappily, it’s on GB News

Joe Murphy tunes into the one place a robotic, out-of-touch PM with an approval rating of minus 48 can look vaguely competent – the ‘undecided voter’ Q&A on a right-wing TV station where Mondeo Man has been replaced by Mogadon Man

Tuesday 13 February 2024 09:46
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak promised GB News viewers 'peace of mind', 'a brighter future' and 'renewed pride in our country' </p>

Rishi Sunak promised GB News viewers ‘peace of mind’, ‘a brighter future’ and ‘renewed pride in our country’

(GB News)

“Perfect!” beamed Rishi Sunak at the first easy peasy question. “Great question,” he smiled after another underarm delivery. The prime minister actually clapped with glee when invited by an assistant head of a private school to trash Keir Starmer’s plans… for VAT on private schools like his own.

Welcome to the brave new broadcasting world of GB News, where even a robotic, out-of-touch Tory prime minister with an approval rating of minus-48 can be made to look vaguely competent.

How on earth did Sunak get such a soft ride at the start of what was billed as “his worst week”, a week when higher inflation is tipped, a possible recession declared and the Tory party braced for two by-election disasters?

