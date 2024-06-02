Mea culpa: ‘By land, by sea, by dirigible’

In our report of the odd story about North Korean balloons sent over South Korea to drop manure and rubbish, we called them “dirigibles”. This is not what they were. Dirigible is an adjective meaning “capable of being steered”, literally directable, and a noun, which is short for dirigible balloon or airship.

No doubt, in our ceaseless search for alternative words to avoid repetition, we alighted on something that sounded impressive. Thanks to Andy Millard, who added the important point that The Decemberists, one of his (and my) favourite bands, managed to use the word “dirigible” in their song “Sons and Daughters”:

“We will arise from the bunkers/ By land, by sea, by dirigible/ We’ll leave our tracks untraceable now.”