Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mea culpa: ‘By land, by sea, by dirigible’

John Rentoul reviews matters of style and language in last week’s Independent

Sunday 02 June 2024 06:00 BST
Comments
A balloon believed to have been sent by North Korea to South Korea, carrying various objects including what appeared to be excrement
A balloon believed to have been sent by North Korea to South Korea, carrying various objects including what appeared to be excrement (Yonhap via Reuters)

In our report of the odd story about North Korean balloons sent over South Korea to drop manure and rubbish, we called them “dirigibles”. This is not what they were. Dirigible is an adjective meaning “capable of being steered”, literally directable, and a noun, which is short for dirigible balloon or airship.

No doubt, in our ceaseless search for alternative words to avoid repetition, we alighted on something that sounded impressive. Thanks to Andy Millard, who added the important point that The Decemberists, one of his (and my) favourite bands, managed to use the word “dirigible” in their song “Sons and Daughters”:

“We will arise from the bunkers/ By land, by sea, by dirigible/ We’ll leave our tracks untraceable now.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in