I’ve worked in some of the most macho environments around – but I want to end ‘man up’ culture

After being faced with the harsh reality of the toxic environment I was a part of, I knew things needed to change. The men of our generation need to know that it’s vital to speak up, writes Richard Lucas

Saturday 11 June 2022 17:16
Comments
<p>I want to create a society where people know that, if they don’t feel great, they can talk to someone and there’s help available</p>

I want to create a society where people know that, if they don’t feel great, they can talk to someone and there’s help available

(Getty Images)

When I was in my early forties, I was faced with the realisation that one of my colleagues, a young individual who I was responsible for, had attempted to take his own life. However, I was far from thinking that I was potentially part of the ‘problem’.

I had been surrounded by tough men all my life. I was educated at an all-boys grammar school and began my working career as a gas engineer before working up the ranks to a managerial role in this male-dominated industry.

Outside of education and work, I have been a lifelong rugby player, as well as coaching and chairing for a grassroots club. In all areas of my life, I spent time in environments that were seen as tough and it wasn’t the norm to speak out if you were struggling. Things didn’t bother me, I just got on and got the job done.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in