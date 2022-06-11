I’ve worked in some of the most macho environments around – but I want to end ‘man up’ culture
After being faced with the harsh reality of the toxic environment I was a part of, I knew things needed to change. The men of our generation need to know that it’s vital to speak up, writes Richard Lucas
When I was in my early forties, I was faced with the realisation that one of my colleagues, a young individual who I was responsible for, had attempted to take his own life. However, I was far from thinking that I was potentially part of the ‘problem’.
I had been surrounded by tough men all my life. I was educated at an all-boys grammar school and began my working career as a gas engineer before working up the ranks to a managerial role in this male-dominated industry.
Outside of education and work, I have been a lifelong rugby player, as well as coaching and chairing for a grassroots club. In all areas of my life, I spent time in environments that were seen as tough and it wasn’t the norm to speak out if you were struggling. Things didn’t bother me, I just got on and got the job done.
