Given the flood of menopausal women leaving the workplace, you might expect the Women and Equalities Committee report to have received a series of enthusiastic ticks from the government, glad that the likes of MPs Caroline Nokes and Carolyn Harris had done the necessary legwork. Instead, the three months delayed government response sounds as convoluted as a teenager explaining why their coursework is late.

The report recommends ways in which to protect and retain the nation’s rapidly emptying pool of menopausal workers. But five key recommendations out of 12 were rejected outright, including the eminently sensible suggestion that there be a consultation on making menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

Speaking as Chair of Menopause Mandate, I was surprised by the government’s defensive attitude, riddled with a misunderstanding about menopause and how it can affect working women.