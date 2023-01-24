Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Tory MP Caroline Nokes ‘disappointed’ menopause leave proposal rejected by ministers

00:29

Oliver Browning | 1674552201

Tory MP Caroline Nokes ‘disappointed’ menopause leave proposal rejected by ministers

Caroline Nokes believes the overall response to plans to introduce “menopause leave” pilots in England has been “disappointing”.

Ministers have rejected the proposal from MPs, arguing it could be “counterproductive”.

“The overall response is disappointing, we were optimistic the government had understood the scale of the challenge for menopausal women,” Ms Noakes, chair of the women and equalities committee, said.

“We’re disappointed and the response smacks of a lack of urgency and commitment.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:51

Spain: Millions of cigarettes seized in police raid of illegal tobacco factories

01:39

London: More than 170 arrested in police crackdown to take drugs and weapons off streets

00:42

Florida: Moment family locate missing diver after current swept him away

00:57

Former MP ‘tried to claim up to £30,000 from taxpayer’ to fund ‘cocaine use’

Editor's Picks

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

02:14

Exclusive: Father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten makes emotional plea for her return

11:18

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:42

Here’s what to do if you’re stopped by a lone male police officer

More Editor's Picks

00:54

Bosnia: Huge islands of rubbish form on Drina river

01:57

Church of England formally apologises for ‘hostility and exclusion’ imposed on LGTBQI+ people

01:43

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic vows to keep resisting Russia on two-year anniversary of imprisonment

01:18

All the times New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern stood up to sexism

On The Ground

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

More On The Ground

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:38

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Sport

00:34

Conte hails Spurs star Harry Kane ‘a world-class striker’ after winning goal vs Fulham

05:39

Top British free ride skier Warren Smith issues essential advice for the slopes

00:57

Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after West Ham defeat

01:04

Erik ten Hag ‘annoyed’ at Arsenal loss as he urges Man United to ‘change mentality’

More Sport

00:34

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘extraordinary’ first half of season after Man United win

00:22

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

01:39

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’

02:00

‘I’m really blessed’: Jurgen Klopp reflects on 1000 games as Liverpool boss

Climate

02:49

Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month

00:56

Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano

00:47

‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees

00:31

Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather

More Climate

01:21

Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Culture

01:45

Love Island first look: Zara and Olivia butt heads over Tom

00:31

Sam Smith addresses ‘crazy rumour’ about them and Adele

01:27

Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen ‘flashed’ her on set of Home Improvement in 1991

01:37

Kill Bill star Vivica Fox rallies for Volume 3: ‘Quentin, let’s go’

More Culture

01:11

Lisa Marie Presley: Hundreds gather at Graceland for singer’s memorial service

00:26

Joe Biden makes surprise appearance on SNL during Aubrey Plaza’s monologue

00:44

Beyonce takes to Dubai stage for first headline concert since 2018

00:51

The Masked Singer: Rubbish unveiled after being voted out of the show

Lifestyle

00:42

'Inseparable' toddler and her pet frog 'best friend' watch TV together

00:58

Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain with help from Apple AirTag

01:25

Student who can only eat nine foods shares how she discovered allergies

00:37

YouTuber and Pizza Hut join forces to create world's largest pizza, breaking record

More Lifestyle

00:22

Loose moose filmed wandering through Utah cemetery

00:48

UK’s first electric ‘driverless’ bus takes to public roads in Oxfordshire

00:37

Kylie Jenner wears life-sized lion head during appearance at Paris Fashion Week

01:12

Clever cat caught on video doorbell trying to get back into house

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in