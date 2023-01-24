Tory MP Caroline Nokes ‘disappointed’ menopause leave proposal rejected by ministers

Caroline Nokes believes the overall response to plans to introduce “menopause leave” pilots in England has been “disappointing”.

Ministers have rejected the proposal from MPs, arguing it could be “counterproductive”.

“The overall response is disappointing, we were optimistic the government had understood the scale of the challenge for menopausal women,” Ms Noakes, chair of the women and equalities committee, said.

“We’re disappointed and the response smacks of a lack of urgency and commitment.”

