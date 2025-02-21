Get real, Mr Gove: you’re the one with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)

The journalist in him, as he sits in the editor’s chair at The Spectator, knows that if he employed fact-checkers, they would be overwhelmed correcting the torrent of lies that emanate from the mouth of Donald Trump – and the keyboard of Elon Musk.

He knows Trump is lying when he blames Ukraine for starting the war with Russia; or claims that Vlodymyr Zelensky has four per cent approval ratings; or that Ukraine’s president was sleeping when he was supposed to meet treasury secretary Scott Bessent. He also knows that Musk has turned X into a sewer of abuse and misinformation, the exposure of which you might think was in the interests of the good old print media to which Gove has returned.

But the politician in him holds on to some very simple truths: Trump is powerful, and right-wing, and politicians like Gove have to stay in with powerful men of the right.

Musk is powerful, too – not merely because he has money (and a lot of it), but also because of the influence he wields over his social media platform and the millions of people who use it worldwide. We’ve seen how the billionaire has skewed the algorithm to amplify right-wing voices, stripped back fact-checking and community moderating services, giving way to harmful rhetoric – and how he turns against anyone who dares question him, Trump or their version of events. Mr Gove doesn’t much fancy that kind of treatment, oh no.

So the cover story written by Gove in The Spectator this week – the week, remember, when Trump chose to side with Russia over NATO, Putin over Zelensky, and upend security positions which have benefited the US and Europe for decades – is headlined “Get Real,” illustrated by a giant Trump dressed as headteacher, holding his cane, ready to thrash weaklings Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and a German wearing a D-for Deutschland, dunce’s cap.

Head to the website, where one of the “most popular” articles is not the editor’s, but one by deputy editor Freddy Gray, headlined: “The cruellest thing about Trump v Zelensky: Trump’s right.” Really?

Those of us who have for some time pointed out that Trump is a pathological liar, a narcissist, concerned only about himself, his wealth and his power, with an attraction to Vladimir Putin borne of his desire to be every bit as rich, unchecked and authoritarian, and a shared belief they should be entitled to carve up the planet between themselves and other “strongman leaders”, are regularly accused of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The real TDS sufferers are those who, because they backed him once, feel they have to back him always; who feel that if anyone who can be labelled “woke” says he is wrong, their instinct must be to say he is right. They should check out the symptoms of cult membership, chief among them “absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability; no tolerance for questions or critical inquiry; unreasonable fear about the outside world, such as impending catastrophe, evil conspiracies, and persecutions.” And, most importantly, “the leader is always right; the leader is the exclusive means of knowing truth or receiving validation, no other process of discovery is really acceptable or credible.”

Then they might pay a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, not far from where this mind-bending, epoch-making insanity is playing out, and check out a poster there (assuming it hasn’t been removed as part of the DEI purge), on the fourteen “warning signs of fascism” – “powerful and continuing nationalism; disdain for human rights; identification of enemies as a unifying cause; supremacy of the military; rampant sexism; controlled mass media; obsession with national security; religion and government intertwined; corporate power protected; Labor power suppressed; disdain for intellectuals and the arts; obsession with crime and punishment; rampant cronyism and corruption; fraudulent elections.”

Putin ticks all 14. Trump is well down the track on 1-13 – and we should by now be fearful that number 14 might be just under four years away. At which point, we can stand by for learned articles in The Spectator and all around the right-wing media eco-system, asking the question: “If China and Russia can survive without democracy, why can’t we?”