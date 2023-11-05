‘Middle class’ has lost all meaning: we need new ways to talk about society
The term middle class wildly out of date and used to describe the problems of the elite, writes Hannah Fearn. We need smarter ways to describe ourselves if we’re really going to tackle our most pressing problems
With a general election imminent, a difficult truth for politicians is that the cost of living crisis is causing real hardship to what we refer to as the “middle class”.
Mortgage rates are spiralling, food prices are higher than they’ve been in a generation. Energy costs may have dipped since the pinch of last winter yet remain expensive, and this year there’s no government help for those with an average income.
Yes, the middle class is hurting – but not everyone in it is hurting equally. That’s because the term now encompasses so many varied financial circumstances that it’s become utterly meaningless. This pointless phrase is being misused to describe the circumstances and concerns of people who are much more affluent than those in the “middle” of our economy.
