With a general election imminent, a difficult truth for politicians is that the cost of living crisis is causing real hardship to what we refer to as the “middle class”.

Mortgage rates are spiralling, food prices are higher than they’ve been in a generation. Energy costs may have dipped since the pinch of last winter yet remain expensive, and this year there’s no government help for those with an average income.

Yes, the middle class is hurting – but not everyone in it is hurting equally. That’s because the term now encompasses so many varied financial circumstances that it’s become utterly meaningless. This pointless phrase is being misused to describe the circumstances and concerns of people who are much more affluent than those in the “middle” of our economy.