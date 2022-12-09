Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As sure as night turns today and the frost rolls in for winter, Westminster is once again in the midst of a crisis of alleged sexual abuse.

I honestly just feel tired. On Thursday in Westminster I walked around hugging a big cardi to myself, bleary eyed and simply sighing at the tiredness you feel from the sheer predictability of another case of an MP asked not to come in to the parliamentary estate because of alleged sexual abuse.

I want to make it clear that Westminster is not some dreadful place to work. Well not for me – I guess I have the kind of privilege that comes with having some measure of power.

I just don’t like that every time the story comes in of the police investigating yet another MP, my place of work is painted as if everyone elected is a bullying abuser, and every staff member is constantly cowering in fear. That simply isn’t the case.

This is a place where we change laws to try to protect people. Westminster is a monument where I can invite the families of murdered daughters, or children who have suffered abuse to share their story in the path to changing the world for people like them.

In the last few weeks I have been moved to tears with pride while sitting in this ancient place with families of murdered women, and shed some big tears for a lovely young man called Ben who, while appearing on TV, spoke about how he had come to the heart of Government and changed the law so that children were recognised as victims of domestic abuse. Scandals make good copy, no doubt, but parliament changes peoples lives. It should be a beacon of hope.

This week, by complete coincidence, members of parliament have been asked their views about excluding MPs charged with violent or sexual offences from the parliamentary estate until any such cases are concluded.

It’s any easy one: of course we should exclude them. But I know how hard charges are to get; after all, last year only 1.5 per cent of people who came forward and said they had been raped saw their alleged abuser charged.

Personally, I think that anyone undergoing any kind of serious investigation by the police – or by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Service in parliament, where sexual or violent allegations are involved – should be suspended from duties. Political parties should also agree to a standard protocol for suspension when they receive complaints, because at the moment there is simply no consistency. Of the growing number of Conservative MPs being investigated at the moment, some have lost the whip, while others haven’t. There is no transparency as to why.

If we were teachers, we would be suspended pending investigation. When I worked at Women’s Aid I would have been. It’s about safeguarding. It is not an assertion of guilt – it is a precaution.

I can see the argument about vexations complaints becoming a risk, but surely it is not beyond the wit of man to have a triage system that looks at reasonable grounds for the complaint to progress on the balance of probabilities?

The trouble is that it is not just those on the parliamentary estate who MPs interact with. Week in week out I see very vulnerable adults and children. Many of them are desperate for my help, and their desperation makes them further vulnerable.

Since the Chris Pincher story came once again to the attention of the media, I have picked up lots of cases from his constituency from residents who don’t feel comfortable asking him for help. I am fairly certain we could set up a similar system in these cases as we do when, for example, a member of parliament sadly dies in office. Usually a neighbouring MP takes on their staff and case management.

The problem of what to do in these situations is exacerbated by how long the process for complaint takes. Justice delayed is, as they say, justice denied. At the moment it would be really hard to argue for exclusion and suspension from duties in the case of any police investigation because they can take years. The parliamentary system for complaint is not too quick either (although it is worth saying that that is often because of legal interventions and delaying tactics used by some parties). That said, all of this could do with speeding up.

I have, in a past life, dealt as a manager with safeguarding complaints against staff. The outcomes to these cases have been varied, finding in favour of both accuser and accused. In a normal workplace, you would expect this to take a maximum of around 12 weeks. It’s not fun. It’s horrible for all involved; but when it is taking years, well, that is simply torture. Delays also make it hard to argue for tougher safeguards while the complaint is dealt with.

What a mess it all is. And yet I shall pause to be hopeful, because maybe, just maybe it feels as if we get a story a week of another allegedly abusive member because this stuff is no longer tolerated. MPs are no worse than they ever have been, but now the bad ones have fewer places to hide. Perhaps I’m kidding myself because of the fatigue and disappointment, but for now I choose to believe that the Palace of Westminster is a place of change and hope. Its just that some people clearly didn’t get the memo.