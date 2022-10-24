Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservatives’ former deputy chief whip at the centre of the controversy that sparked to Boris Johnson’s downfall is to be investigated by a parliamentary watchdog.

Chris Pincher, who quit government role in June over allegations of sexual misconduct at London’s Carlton Club, will be probed by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Kathryn Stone’s office opened the investigation on 20 October, citing “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its members generally”.

Ms Stone, the commissioner for standards in Parliament, is responsible for alleged breaches of the Commons code of conduct.

Mr Pincher was the Tory MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire but now sits as an independent in after the party whip was removed when a formal complaint was made.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) reportedly dropped the initial complaint because the alleged incident did not occur on the parliamentary estate.

Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on 30 June following claims that he groped two men at the Tories’ Carlton Club. He admitted that he had “embarrassed myself and other people” while being drunk, but denies sexual harassment allegations.

A series of further misconduct claims, denied by the MP, emerged afterwards. Former No 10 strategist Dominic Cummings claimed that Mr Johnson referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” before making him deputy chief whip.

The row over the allegations against Mr Pincher ultimately sparked a row that helped end Mr Johnson’s premiership, after his handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, already damaged by Partygate.

The Pincher scandal – in which it emerged that Mr Johnson had appointed him to the Whips’ Office despite hearing allegations against him – brought an avalanche of ministerial resignations and his exit from Downing Street.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was not aware of any “specific allegations” about Mr Pincher when he appointed him to the whips office – but it emerged over the following days that he was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

Mr Pincher has claimed a loss of office payment worth up to £8,000, according to The Times. In a response to an FoI request, the Treasury did not say whether Pincher claimed the full amount he is entitled to as a departing minister.