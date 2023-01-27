Jump to content

Inside Westminster

Political advisers are now ‘too scared’ to tell ministers the truth

Civil servants have a vital role to play as a guardian if Sunak is to keep his promise of ‘integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level’, writes Andrew Grice

Friday 27 January 2023 13:02
<p>Civil service reform would help ministers meet the standards they have woefully failed to uphold in recent years</p>

Civil service reform would help ministers meet the standards they have woefully failed to uphold in recent years

The Two Chairmen pub in Westminster is a favourite watering hole for civil servants. This week it was a fitting place for an after-work gossip about the controversies engulfing the "two chairmen" – the Conservative Party's Nadhim Zahawi and the BBC's Richard Sharp.

However, the saga has raised uncomfortable questions for the civil service, as well as politicians and the BBC. Did Whitehall officials do enough to warn Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak about the HMRC inquiry into Zahawi's finances? Why did Simon Case, a great survivor whose days as cabinet secretary finally seem to be numbered, help Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility while prime minister? And why did Case apparently not ensure Sharp's role as a go-between in this arrangement was declared when he applied successfully for the BBC chairmanship?

Characteristically, some politicians are preparing to blame civil servants for not making sure the rules were upheld in both affairs. But Whitehall officials argue they are in an impossible position. Some think the Zahawi and BBC controversies highlight a very real problem: civil servants are now reluctant to warn ministers they may be breaking the rules because they fear their objections will be dismissed (as they sometimes were by Johnson), and because speaking truth to power could harm their careers.

