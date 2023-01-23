To sack Nadhim Zahawi or stand by him? Rishi Sunak’s first big test

Rishi Sunak promised that his government would be different from Boris Johnson’s because it would adhere to the highest ethical standards. He also implied that it would be more competent, which might matter more to the voters. The two things go together, and if the government becomes mired in sleaze, its reputation for competence in dealing with the cost of living, the NHS and small boats is likely to suffer too.

Hence the importance of the decision that now faces the prime minister: should he sack Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative Party chair? Or should he back him to be bitter end? Some prime ministers would have made the decision by now, but Sunak suffers by being the most inexperienced of recent holders of the top job.

We can leave Liz Truss aside, because she was there for only 49 days, but she had sat at the cabinet table for eight years before taking office; David Cameron hadn’t been a minister, but leader of the opposition is possibly the most rigorous preparation for No 10.