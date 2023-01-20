Rishi Sunak has been issued with a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Constabulary for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a video for social media in the back of a moving car.

The prime minister previously apologised for the "brief error of judgement" as he recorded a clip to promote the government's "levelling-up" agenda during a visit to Lancashire.

It is Mr Sunak’s second fine while in government, after he paid a fixed penalty notice for attending a lockdown-busting gathering to mark then-prime minister Boris Johnson’s birthday.

