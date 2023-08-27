Nadine Dorries is the latest victim of ‘Boris derangement syndrome’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As resignation statements go, Nadine Dorries’ is a pretty feeble affair. It’s fair to say it lost any possible element of surprise because it wasn’t delivered when she actually announced she was quitting as an MP “with immediate effect” back in, erm, June.

We know she hates Rishi Sunak for, as she sees it, betraying Boris Johnson, and, even more, for Sunak not fixing her up with a peerage in the summer. The bile is unsurprising. We know that she walked out in a huff, but then, to the embarrassment of all concerned, tip toed back into the world of active politics. She then pledged to discover the truth about why she, a working class Scouser made good, was deprived of a permanent perch in the House of Lords – and about those investigations there is not a word in her overlong, rambling, self-congratulatory, preening, embittered and, yes indeed, entitled rant.

She did not, either in June or now, leave the Commons on some great issue of principle or policy, or even a clash of personalities. She did it because she was miffed, both on behalf of Johnson who flounced out after being found to have lied to the Commons (and who’s not been very vocal on her behalf); and, rather more of course, on behalf of her own proud-yet-insecure self.

Thus, her highly personal and largely baseless attack on Sunak lacks the kind of devastating impact that previous statements have inflicted on beleaguered premiers. Timing, as they say, is everything in politics. It was not Leo Amery quoting Cromwell at Chamberlain in 1940 – “in the name of God, go!”. She hasn’t wounded Sunak as Lamont did with Major (“in office not in power”) or assassinated him as Howe did to Thatcher – “it is for others to wrestle with their consciences”.

Some years ago, Dorries attracted the nickname “Mad Nads”, said to be how David Cameron, George Osborne and other members of the now rather forgotten “Notting Hill set” referred to her. It was a bit sexist, maybe snobby even, but her recent behaviour has been, well, irrational.

It indeed seems typical of a number of sufferers from the new complaint of “Boris Derangement Syndrome”, or BDS. Sufferers – who also count among their number Nigel Adams and Zac Goldsmith – commonly forget why Boris Johnson fell from power, blaming shadowy dark forces rather than the more obvious causes (namely Partygate, chaotic habits, lying to parliament, and knowingly appointing a sex pest to the post of government deputy chief whip, apparently for the lols).

Deeper factors would surely include the disappointments of Brexit and the very failures on levelling up and the economy cited by Dorries in her resignation letter. She also seems to be blithely unaware of the effects of Covid and the Ukraine war in Sunak’s administration. The divorce from reality is usually quite striking when someone, often as not a failed cabinet minister, presents with BDS, or “wheresmygongitis”, as it’s known in the trade.

Symptoms of BDS also include unintentional lapses into bathos. This can be the only explanation for this richly satirical remark in her letter: “I am grateful for your personal phone call on the morning you appointed your cabinet in October, even if I declined to take the call.”

Presumably space prevented Dorries from acknowledging that Liz Truss, another supposed victim of the so-called “establishment plot”, lasted only 49 days because she blew up the gilts market. This is also commonly seen in BDS victims. They are known to wail, as Dorries does: “Why is it that we have had five Conservative prime ministers since 2010, with not one of the previous four having left office as the result of losing a general election?”

The medically accepted answer is that they were all useless, but that is too traumatic for the patient to accept. Reasoned argument can agitate them more; sedation via GB News and Talk TV (watching and/or appearing) can help, however.

Dorries is also deluded to say that there’s been no Sunak/Hunt budget or fiscal plan, and seems not to realise that a by-election writ can nowadays be moved during the parliamentary recess – so Mid Bedfordshire need not wait any longer for a full time MP. Derangement does tend to detract from attention to matters of fact and detail.

As a BDS sufferer, there is sadly no treatment for Dorries’ ailment. Palliatives include self-help meetings organised by caring organisations such as The National Conservatives, and therapies dispensed by telly evangelists such as Jacob Rees-Mogg. Dorries is working her own way through the issues of betrayal and despair by writing a book.

It can all help, but when a cult loses its leader the effects on the devotees can be profound and long-lasting. Indeed, the Tory party took decades to recover from the regicide of Margaret Thatcher in 1990. It took decades for Thatcher Derangement Syndrome – TDS, the precursor of BDS – to burn itself out (even now there are isolated outbreaks of TDS).

A lengthy confinement to the safety of the fringes of politics for Nadine and her allies looks inevitable. Pray for them.