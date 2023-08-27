Nadine Dorries claims Rishi Sunak 'became PM without a single vote from the public'

Former Conservative minister Nadine Dorries has launched a scathing attack on prime ministerRishi Sunak after she announced her resignation following months of criticism over her absence from the House of Commons.

In a Mail on Sunday video, Dorries attacked Sunak, stating he “became prime minister without a single vote from the public.”

She also described accusations of her abandoning her constituents as “nonsense”.

Following the letter, a Conservative Party spokesman said the party has already “selected a candidate and are ready for the by-election campaign”.