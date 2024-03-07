Who wins from Nationwide’s £2.9bn takeover of Virgin Money?
Swallowing up a challenger bank – at a bargain price – will strengthen the building society’s presence in current accounts, credit cards and unsecured loans, says James Moore
Nationwide’s £2.9bn tilt at Virgin Money brings the Northern Rock saga full circle.
The one-time building society – which demutualised as a bank, only to have queues outside its branches at the beginning of the devastating financial crisis of 2007/08 – will, if this deal goes through, become a building society again. Or at least, the good part of it. (The government had to split it into a “good” and a “bad” bank to get it sold after rescuing the business from collapse; Virgin Money bought the latter.)
But will the deal actually go through? There’s a fair chance it will.
