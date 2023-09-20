Before we get under the bonnet of the new Sunak Fuel-Injected Popular GTI (formerly the Sunak Greenster-e, and before that the Borismobile), we should set reset a few automotive facts.

First of all, petrol- and diesel-powered cars, and their hybrid counterparts with internal combustion engines and electric motors, are not going to be “banned” in 2030, 2025, or probably ever.

For many years, you’ll be able to buy, sell and run one, because there is a vast number on the road, and driving them won’t be illegal. It might be more expensive to fuel them, spare parts might eventually get to be an issue, but there’ll be no ban on them. No one is going to take your car off you.