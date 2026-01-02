Pumping iron has the power to lift my spirits
For poet and author Frieda Hughes, there’s nothing like hitting the gym in the new year
There is no New Year’s Resolution at the gym
As I pull 125 pounds down to my chest
Straining against the passage of time,
Only the creak of my elbows in the wake of a dateline.
In my head, I do not think
About the new body I might build
As I’m still working on the old one. Instead
I think of the black metal of the motorbike
Tilted on its side stand in its winter kennel,
And the challenge of the weight of its engine
As I haul it upright and drag it back into the daylight.
I think of the shadows in the sunlight on the trees
As I walk the huskies through the rolls of fallen leaves
That would shape a painting, for which I take my photographs,
And the country town café where we gathered at midnight,
Circling the square hand in hand
To dance for the sake of auld lang syne
As the clock strikes
And before the glitter settles
Into last year’s crevices.
