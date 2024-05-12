The racism I experience as a doctor puts the NHS to shame

I find it hard to see myself as a victim of any kind, as I am acutely aware of the privilege I hold in comparison to vast swathes of the world’s population.

Nevertheless, research shows that as a Bame doctor, I am more likely to face discrimination, the scale and complexity of which we are only just beginning to comprehend. Not only do I have a higher chance of being reported to the General Medical Council, but I am underrepresented in leadership positions, I will have poorer career-related outcomes and I will experience more psychological distress.

I haven’t even told you that I am a woman yet, so we will need to factor in sexism, including unequal pay into this toxic mess. Things are not looking good for me, and sadly it appears the odds have always been stacked against me.