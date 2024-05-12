Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

The racism I experience as a doctor puts the NHS to shame

We must make a much greater effort to address discrimination in the medical profession, writes Dr Seema Haider. Prejudice against Bame physicians should be called out in all its forms

Sunday 12 May 2024 13:40 BST
Comments
As the daughter of two first-generation Pakistani immigrant GPs, I am no stranger to racism
As the daughter of two first-generation Pakistani immigrant GPs, I am no stranger to racism (PA Wire)

I find it hard to see myself as a victim of any kind, as I am acutely aware of the privilege I hold in comparison to vast swathes of the world’s population.

Nevertheless, research shows that as a Bame doctor, I am more likely to face discrimination, the scale and complexity of which we are only just beginning to comprehend. Not only do I have a higher chance of being reported to the General Medical Council, but I am underrepresented in leadership positions, I will have poorer career-related outcomes and I will experience more psychological distress.

I haven’t even told you that I am a woman yet, so we will need to factor in sexism, including unequal pay into this toxic mess. Things are not looking good for me, and sadly it appears the odds have always been stacked against me.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in