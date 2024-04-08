Will Labour’s plans revive the ailing NHS – or kill it off?

Wes Streeting, Labour’s energetic shadow health secretary, has been discussing what he plans to do to fix the NHS if the electorate gives him the chance to play mechanic.

He promises to be “ruthlessly pragmatic” when it comes to the problems bedevilling the NHS – which he described as a “20th-century service that hasn’t changed with the times and isn’t fit for the modern era” – while floating the sort of ideas calculated to have his critics running to A&E with aneurysms. He intends to “[cut] the red tape that ties up GPs’ time” and bring an “analogue service into the digital age”.

Promising to call upon “spare capacity” in the private sector to reduce waiting lists, he said: “Middle-class lefties will cry ‘betrayal’. The real betrayal is the two-tier system that sees people like them treated faster while working families like mine are left waiting for longer.”