Can a man who helped destroy the Conservative Party then lead it and remould it in his own image? For Nigel Farage the shifting answer to that fundamental question will determine his actions in this general election year.

If he decides that such a trick can indeed be pulled off, then he will go for it, quit the TV role, and become the Tories’ worst nightmare. Again.

If he thinks it cannot, then he will remain where he is now, making his money, maintaining his profile, exerting influence via the political party he actually majority owns, Reform UK, and his still-frequent TV appearances, not least on the GB News channel, which has a modest but devotedly cranky following. However, he will not be actively campaigning for Reform UK, let alone running for parliament. He will wait and see what the scene looks like after the Labour landslide. For the moment it would seem he can’t make his mind up, but is definitely inclined to the second option,