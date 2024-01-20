Eighth time lucky? The Cheeky Chappy is hinting he might just have another go. And, you know, this time round, the good citizens of Clacton might even oblige us and elect Nigel Farage MP to represent them later this year.

I do hope so.

Give Farage his due, he’s been trying to add those two letters to his name ever since 1994, when he stood for – and was rejected by – Eastleigh in Hampshire. He failed again in 1997, and in five general elections since then. He’s up there with Screaming Lord Sutch as one of British politics’ greatest losers.