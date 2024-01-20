Jump to content

Comment

Why I’m praying to the electoral gods that Nigel Farage finally becomes an MP

Westminster has a way of sniffing out the weirdos, loud mouths and fantasists, writes Alan Rusbridger, which is why I want to see the Cheeky Chappy’s bum on the green leather seats of the Commons — forced to do the hard work of a proper constituency MP, instead of posturing and gaslighting from the sidelines

Saturday 20 January 2024 07:00
Comments
‘If we had a saner voting system, Nigel Farage would almost certainly have been an MP already’

(Getty Images)

Eighth time lucky? The Cheeky Chappy is hinting he might just have another go. And, you know, this time round, the good citizens of Clacton might even oblige us and elect Nigel Farage MP to represent them later this year.

I do hope so.

Give Farage his due, he’s been trying to add those two letters to his name ever since 1994, when he stood for – and was rejected by – Eastleigh in Hampshire. He failed again in 1997, and in five general elections since then. He’s up there with Screaming Lord Sutch as one of British politics’ greatest losers.

Comments

