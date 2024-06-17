Jump to content
Nigel Farage as prime minister in 2029? Don’t be silly

The leader of Reform UK launched his manifesto for disaffected Tories today, writes John Rentoul. Do they really think he could be their saviour?

Monday 17 June 2024 16:08 BST
Comments
Lest we forget: Reform UK is not a political party, it is a private company for the promotion of the ego of its proprietor, Nigel Farage (PA)

Reform UK doesn’t have a manifesto as such, it has a “contract”. Nigel Farage explained: “If I say to you ‘manifesto’, your immediate word association is ‘lie’.” And it doesn’t have policies as such, it has slogans, symbolic gestures and pub-bore cliches.

Which makes sense, because it is not a political party, it is a private company for the promotion of the ego of its proprietor, Nigel Farage. And he is not running to be prime minister, as he admitted at the launch of Our Contract With You in Merthyr Tydfil today: “I’m not going to pretend we’re going to win.”

But he was going to pretend that he could win next time, and that his aim is to be prime minister in 2029. That has a fleetingly plausible ring to it, and sounds less like a snake-oil preacher predicting the Rapture, just as the two pages of “costings” at the end of the Contract document look like a ChatGPT version of something the Institute for Fiscal Studies might endorse.

