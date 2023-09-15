Penny Mordaunt’s ‘Beach Ken’ jibe at ‘zero balls’ Starmer shows politics just got (even) lower
Flinging insults like tennis balls over a parliamentary net – our politicians are becoming increasingly potty-mouthed, writes Sean O’Grady
Starmer started it with his “Inaction Man” dig at Sunak – and now Penny Mordaunt has responded with a glorious Barbie jibe, branding Starmer “Beach Ken: zero balls”.
It’s not the first time Mordaunt has made a phallic reference for a joke – she once used the word “c**k*” in a Commons debate six times as part of a Royal Navy forfeit. What’s more, the Tory London mayor candidate Susan Hall has added to the potty-mouthed politican humour bandwagon, by giving the thumbs up to a tweet branding Sadiq Khan “the nipple height mayor”.
