Starmer started it with his “Inaction Man” dig at Sunak – and now Penny Mordaunt has responded with a glorious Barbie jibe, branding Starmer “Beach Ken: zero balls”.

It’s not the first time Mordaunt has made a phallic reference for a joke – she once used the word “c**k*” in a Commons debate six times as part of a Royal Navy forfeit. What’s more, the Tory London mayor candidate Susan Hall has added to the potty-mouthed politican humour bandwagon, by giving the thumbs up to a tweet branding Sadiq Khan “the nipple height mayor”.