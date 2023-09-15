Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Penny Mordaunt’s ‘Beach Ken’ jibe at ‘zero balls’ Starmer shows politics just got (even) lower

Flinging insults like tennis balls over a parliamentary net – our politicians are becoming increasingly potty-mouthed, writes Sean O’Grady

Friday 15 September 2023 15:35
Comments
<p>Penny Mordaunt made a glorious Barbie jibe, branding Starmer ‘Beach Ken: Zero Balls’ </p>

Penny Mordaunt made a glorious Barbie jibe, branding Starmer ‘Beach Ken: Zero Balls’

(Getty Images)

Starmer started it with his “Inaction Man” dig at Sunak – and now Penny Mordaunt has responded with a glorious Barbie jibe, branding Starmer “Beach Ken: zero balls”.

It’s not the first time Mordaunt has made a phallic reference for a joke – she once used the word “c**k*” in a Commons debate six times as part of a Royal Navy forfeit. What’s more, the Tory London mayor candidate Susan Hall has added to the potty-mouthed politican humour bandwagon, by giving the thumbs up to a tweet branding Sadiq Khan “the nipple height mayor”.

Mordaunt labels Starmer 'beach Ken with no balls' in response to his 'Inaction Man' PM slur

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in