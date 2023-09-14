Keir Starmer labelled ‘beach Ken with no balls’ in House of Commons

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt claimed Labour leader Keir Starmer is Barbie’s “beach Ken with no balls”.

Ms Mordaunt was responding to Mr Starmer’s comment calling Rishi Sunak “inaction man” over his record in government.

Speaking during the commons business statement, Ms Mourdaunt said: “I don’t think that line will survive contact with the Prime Minister’s work rate, but let me rise to the bait and return the serve, because I think the Labour leader is ‘beach Ken’. Beach Ken stands for nothing shifting stands in his flip flops, staring out to sea doing nothing constructive to stop small boats or grow the economy,

She goes on: “Like beach Ken, he has no balls.”