How ‘phubbing’ could be wrecking your relationship

You can see it in their eyes when you’re talking to them. You can hear it in their voice when they respond. Mmm… yeah… totally. Eventually there comes a point where you have to front it up.

“Babe, are you actually listening?”

Often, during these exchanges, my husband won’t even have his phone in his hand. But I can tell it’s burning a hole in his pocket. I can tell because, while he might be looking in my direction, his eyes are glazed. In his head he’s somewhere else, possibly reflecting on an email from his boss, but more likely mentally composing a pithy comeback to some football banter on social media.