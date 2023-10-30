Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

How ‘phubbing’ could be wrecking your relationship

My husband said my name and I didn’t even look up from my phone, writes Franki Cookney. I phubbed him. If we’re honest, all of us are guilty of it sometimes – even if we don’t realise we’re doing it

Monday 30 October 2023 16:37
Comments
<p>People who are ‘phubbed’ themselves are more likely to ‘phub’ others, further contributing to feelings of isolation </p>

People who are ‘phubbed’ themselves are more likely to ‘phub’ others, further contributing to feelings of isolation

(Getty Images)

You can see it in their eyes when you’re talking to them. You can hear it in their voice when they respond. Mmm… yeah… totally. Eventually there comes a point where you have to front it up.

“Babe, are you actually listening?”

Often, during these exchanges, my husband won’t even have his phone in his hand. But I can tell it’s burning a hole in his pocket. I can tell because, while he might be looking in my direction, his eyes are glazed. In his head he’s somewhere else, possibly reflecting on an email from his boss, but more likely mentally composing a pithy comeback to some football banter on social media.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in