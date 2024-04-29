I’ve been searching for the right word to best describe the government’s latest raft of proposals to cut – sorry, reform… – disability benefits. Twisted? Cynical? Nasty? They’ll all do you. There are plenty more available in a good thesaurus.

For there is simply no sugar-coating what the Conservatives’ plans, as set out by work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, amount to: they are a calculated and vicious assault on disabled Britons.

As part of its wider crackdown on “sick-note culture”, disabled people – notably, those with depression or anxiety – face being stripped of monthly cash payments in favour of therapy, or having their monthly support payments given as vouchers, rather than cash.