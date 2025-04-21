Pope Francis, who has died aged 88, after 12 years at the head of the Catholic Church, was probably the most famous Argentinian who ever lived.

Unlikely as it may seem, he had an affinity with the former actress and president’s wife Eva Perón: both of them understood the power of connecting with the public. “Ordinary people like a touch of Evita,” he once said, in his early days as a priest.

It was a perception that stood him in good stead throughout his tenure as pope and was apparent from the moment he stood on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome after his election as pontiff in March 2013.

The cardinals went “to the ends of the Earth” to find a pope, he joked, and after asking the crowds to pray for him, wished them a good night and a good sleep.

“Enjoy your lunch!” he used to say to people who gathered every week outside the basilica for the traditional Roman Catholic prayer of the Angelus.

After the formality of Benedict XVI, whom he succeeded, Francis seemed a breath of fresh air. He lived in a simple residence rather than the apostolic palace and got rid of the pope’s fancy furry cape and red shoes. But his papacy was much more than style; there was substance too.

open image in gallery Pope Francis presiding the vespers at Saint Paul Outside the Walls, in Rome in January 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Francis took on a church that needed a leader to sort out its crises: a Vatican accused of financial corruption, a worldwide child sexual abuse scandal, ordinary Catholics fed up with sensing they had no voice in their church and feeling it was out of touch with people’s lives. And there were all wider issues where the world needed to hear a voice with moral authority, whether on climate change, or dire poverty in the developing world, or the plight of migrants and refugees.

The vast majority of Catholics warmed to their pope, who articulated a compassionate form of their faith.

“Who am I to judge?” he said when asked about gay people, who had often been vilified by other prelates. Later, he recommended that priests should offer gay couples a simple same-sex blessing. He stood by the church’s traditional teaching on marriage but urged priests to allow divorced and remarried people to receive Communion. The church, he said, should be like a field hospital.

open image in gallery The then Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall met Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2017 ( PA Archive )

But it was not just people in need of care. One of Pope Francis’ most famous interventions was on the planet – what he called “our common home” in his encyclical, or teaching document, Laudato Si’, published in 2015, in which he urged action to care for God’s creation in the face of climate change and environmental degradation. He gave copies to official visitors: no doubt the then Prince Charles would have appreciated the sentiments, but one wonders if Donald Trump, in his first presidential term, put it in the Air Force One bin en route back to Washington.

Nor was there love lost between the President and the Pope on the issue of migration. Francis, the child of immigrants to Argentina, showed a particular concern for migrants throughout his pontificate, urging governments to show them compassion. He took particular aim at Trump’s plans for a border wall between the US and Mexico, saying that it was “not Christian”. He also spoke frequently of the need for peace, visiting war-torn hotspots in Africa, and phoning the Catholic parish priest in Gaza every night since the recent conflict with Israel began, even while he was in hospital receiving treatment for pneumonia.

open image in gallery Pope Francis meets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, in August 2023 ( The Associated Press )

But his efforts at peace-making in the Church were not always successful. His banning of the old Latin Mass was seen as vindictive by traditionalist Catholics, while his efforts to sort out the abuse scandal faltered, with experts brought in to help, including abuse survivors, resigning from his abuse commission, saying it was doing too little, too late. Women who were frustrated by their lack of power and representation in the Church welcomed his appointment of women, usually nuns, to official positions in the Vatican, but felt let down that he let an inquiry into women deacons drift. And Francis was as staunchly opposed to women priests as his papal predecessors.

What of his legacy? Pope Francis was a great communicator, a religious leader who connected powerfully with so many people. He was a moral giant on the world stage, and while he brought reform to the church, giving lay people more of a voice in decision-making in their parishes and dioceses, he could not heal the divisions between liberal and conservative Catholics. As the cardinals enter the conclave for the election of the next pope, they will have to ask themselves: is there anyone among us who can take on that nigh impossible task?

Catherine Pepinster is a religious commentator and a former editor of the Catholic weekly, The Tablet