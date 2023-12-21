Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

No room at the (Premier) Inn… if you’re disabled

The story of the Paralympian turned away from a hotel will be familiar to all disabled people, says James Moore. It’s time the hospitality industry realised they have to do more than fly a flag or wear a badge to make us feel welcome

Thursday 21 December 2023 16:24
Comments
<p>Paralympic swimming sensation Ellie Challis could not access her Premier Inn hotel room because of a broken lift</p>

Paralympic swimming sensation Ellie Challis could not access her Premier Inn hotel room because of a broken lift

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

When Ellie Challis, the teenage Paralympic swimmer, and her father arrived late in the evening at their Essex hotel, the pair were ready for bed.

However, despite having a confirmed booking at the Premier Inn in Romford, they couldn’t check in. As the lift was broken, Ellie was unable to reach the room in her wheelchair.

After a two-hour wait, as staff tried but failed to find other accommodation, the pair realised they had no option but to make a 200-mile journey home to Manchester in the middle of the night.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in