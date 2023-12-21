No room at the (Premier) Inn… if you’re disabled

When Ellie Challis, the teenage Paralympic swimmer, and her father arrived late in the evening at their Essex hotel, the pair were ready for bed.

However, despite having a confirmed booking at the Premier Inn in Romford, they couldn’t check in. As the lift was broken, Ellie was unable to reach the room in her wheelchair.

After a two-hour wait, as staff tried but failed to find other accommodation, the pair realised they had no option but to make a 200-mile journey home to Manchester in the middle of the night.