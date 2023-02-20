Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I don’t suppose that Prince Andrew is ever actually going to end up billeted in the Suites Hotel, Knowsley, like a sort of regal refugee – skint, subsisting on his Royal Navy pension while a baying crowd of “concerned parents” burn a police van outside, objecting to his relative proximity to their daughters.

Hard-faced as King Charles III can undoubtedly be towards his younger brother, news that the Duke of York is about to be rendered “homeless” seems surely wide of the mark.

All that’s really going to happen is that Andrew is going to be gently persuaded to vacate “Royal Lodge”, the £30m mansion in Windsor with 98 acres he acquired from the estate of the late Queen Mother in 2002, for a reported £1m (he must have found himself a very helpful estate agent).

He can’t afford the upkeep on the 30-room pad he shares with his ex-wife Sarah (odd arrangement) without the subvention of about £250,000 a year he received from the Queen. Charles is seemingly less indulgent.

With the Midas touch for PR that Andrew has always displayed, the story of his distress was leaked to the Sunday papers, and the entire country, indeed Commonwealth, immediately turned to eBay and Amazon to source the world’s smallest violin to express appropriate solidarity for the blue-blooded plutocrat’s plight. Even as we speak, loyal craftspeople from Vanuatu to Belize may be fashioning such artefacts, so that they may come together at the Coronation to form a miniaturised string quartet, to play some mournful music.

Alas, even Martin Lewis can’t offer many tips to help cut the heating bills on the handsome Grade-II listed Queen Anne-style house. There are no more billionaire friends to ask for assistance, even though Andrew was (if anything) too loyal to them.

Boris Johnson, expert in the art of the posh scrounge – and himself shortly to acquire a modest £4m house of his own – didn’t return the call. However, I’m sure “30p Lee” Anderson MP could show his ex-royal highness how to make a bit of snap (East Midlands miners’ slang for a small meal) for the price of a stamp.

Like so many struggling with the cost of living crisis, the prince will have to live within his means and find accommodation suitable for the size of his family. Does he really need all that space, when he has no longer has any official functions – and not many of the great and good would now accept an invite to a shooting weekend with him? In effect, the king has copied the DWP and landed Andrew with a 30-bedroom-sized “bedroom tax”.

I’ve no doubt that somewhere in the vast inventory of royal properties and grace-and-favour homes, rooms for a retired sailor and roving UK trade representative within reach of a golf course could be found. Admittedly, there’d need to be a larger-than-average garden and kenneling for the pack of corgis and dorgis left by his late mother, all of which command a higher place in the nation’s affections than the man-who-never-quite-met-Victoria-Giuffre-nee-Roberts.

We need not be so concerned for Andrew. He’ll manage. If he had any sense (I know) he’d engage himself in quiet charity work as privately as possible, and try to work himself back to some form of redemption. It’s his only option.

Of course, he won’t, so his brother is stuck with finding something for him to do and so where to put him, plus his wife and daughters. On genetic form, Andrew will be kicking around for another 30 years or so, and might easily outlive the king. He’s a much bigger problem than Prince Harry and Meghan.

The one encouraging thing that arises from this little brouhaha is that it shows the king is prepared to be ruthless, at least with others, in ensuring that the institution he heads isn’t perceived as profligate and out of touch.

In that respect, he is very much following (and extending) the example of his mother, who summed up the challenge of a hereditary monarchy many years ago: it “exists only with the support and consent of the people”.

Andrew is not someone who helps bolster that support and consent – or possibly even understands the concept, if his behaviour in recent years is anything to go by.