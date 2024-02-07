Take note, Prince Harry: the last thing the King wanted was to see you
For the Duke of Sussex, flying back to LA after seeing his estranged father for half an hour might seem the right thing to have done – but, says Paul Clements (who spent two weeks in a coma), the King could have done without the added emotional burden
When you’re unwell, having an estranged family member show up to offer support – no matter how briefly – only adds to your stress.
I dare say, to Prince Harry, flying in to be with the father who has just been given a cancer diagnosis is the act of a concerned and dutiful son. But after some 17 months spent on mostly non-speaking terms with his papa, would it be uncharitable to say that to the rest of us it all looked rather… performative?
What makes someone take an 11-hour flight – a 5,000-mile journey – just to spend half an hour with the man about whom he could barely summon a good word in his memoir a year ago? And then to stay overnight in a hotel, rather than at one of the family’s many ancestral homes, before flying home 24 hours later?
