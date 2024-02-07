When you’re unwell, having an estranged family member show up to offer support – no matter how briefly – only adds to your stress.

I dare say, to Prince Harry, flying in to be with the father who has just been given a cancer diagnosis is the act of a concerned and dutiful son. But after some 17 months spent on mostly non-speaking terms with his papa, would it be uncharitable to say that to the rest of us it all looked rather… performative?

What makes someone take an 11-hour flight – a 5,000-mile journey – just to spend half an hour with the man about whom he could barely summon a good word in his memoir a year ago? And then to stay overnight in a hotel, rather than at one of the family’s many ancestral homes, before flying home 24 hours later?