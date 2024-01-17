Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Of course the late Queen was upset about ‘Lilibet’ – if someone pinched my nickname I’d be appalled

Naming a child after somebody isn’t always the compliment we might think it is, writes Anne Atkins – especially when the name is intensely personal

Wednesday 17 January 2024 16:22
Comments
<p>If our offspring gave theirs one of our family fun-names… well, I hope I’d be polite enough to say nothing </p>

If our offspring gave theirs one of our family fun-names… well, I hope I’d be polite enough to say nothing

Perhaps the most poignant quote attributed to Her late Majesty is: “I don’t own the palaces, I don’t own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name.” No surprises, perhaps, that the Queen is said to have been so upset by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to call their youngest daughter “Lilibet”, that she proclaimed: “And now they’ve taken that.”

That’s the thing about nicknames, you see: royal or not, public or not – they’re always deeply personal.

And I should know: it was the source of vexed family debate for months, when our eldest was pregnant: what was her baby to call us, the grandparents? Eventually, after much back and forth, we settled on “Annie” and “Hatman”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in