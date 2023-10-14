All hail, Rachel Reeves! Labour would be nowhere without her

The party conference season is over, having confirmed the new power in the land. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is now running the country. Keir Starmer, who had a successful conference, would be nowhere without her.

The expectation of a Labour government within a year is built on the rock of her control over the finances of the incoming administration. She has established the strategy for the election, which is to make no uncosted, unfunded spending promises and to accept Conservative plans for spending, taxing and borrowing with minor, specified exceptions.

Starmer agrees with the strategy, but it is not his; it is hers. Looking back, we can see that 9 May 2021 was an important date in the restoration of Labour’s credibility. That was when Reeves was promoted from shadow minister for the Cabinet Office to shadow chancellor.