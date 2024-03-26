What’s the latest on crazy so-called “wokery”? Let me see… ah yes, it seems to be the news that the academic funding body UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has awarded researchers at the University of Edinburgh £809,334 for a three-year project called “Remediating Stevenson: Decolonising Robert Louis Stevenson’s Pacific Fiction through Graphic Adaptation, Arts Education and Community Engagement.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly in the current febrile political climate – where even hot cross buns can cause a stir – this news has rankled in some quarters. The gist of the complaints seems to be that studying colonialism in some of the most influential literary works of all time, by one of the world’s most famous authors, is a waste of money.

Well, I suppose whether or not it’s “wokery” or an important issue for academic investigation depends on whether you care about lives being negatively affected by said colonial literary tropes.