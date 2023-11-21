The Covid inquiry appears to be trying to rewrite history backwards. It has started with what “everyone knows”, which is that Boris Johnson locked down too late.

Everything else follows from this: Johnson ignored early warnings; he was too slow to implement lockdown once he had decided; he was too keen to open the economy up again; and Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor, took a disastrous decision to subsidise people to go back into restaurants in August 2020.

None of this is true, but the inquiry seems to be following the popular myth instead of questioning it. Witnesses repeatedly contradict the assumptions behind the questions they are asked, but the caravan rumbles on.