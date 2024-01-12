Is Sunak strong enough for his unlikely new role as war leader?

The question was asked at a reception held by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, for political journalists last night: “Are we at war yet?” It was answered when Sir Lindsay was called away to be briefed by the government that air strikes were being carried out against Houthi targets in Yemen.

That briefing included the speaker being informed that the prime minister did not intend to recall parliament – today being a non-sitting Friday – despite demands from the Liberal Democrats that there should be a vote on military action.

So Rishi Sunak announced at half past midnight: “The Royal Air Force has carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.” As if to underscore the prime minister’s new role as a war leader, he was on his way to Kyiv by the morning, to a second theatre of conflict, signing a new security cooperation agreement with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.