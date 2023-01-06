“How is this different to what the government is proposing?” said a question-and-answer briefing note for Labour MPs on how to answer the media’s questions about Keir Starmer’s new year speech.

That the question was anticipated was revealing. The leaders of the two main parties are both lurching to the centre, telling voters they have seen off extreme, unpopular predecessors on the left and right respectively.

Starmer can prosecute this case more convincingly: he has buried Jeremy Corbyn and is now doing the same to Corbynism. Rishi Sunak’s deliberately limited promises aimed at regaining voters’ trust are his antidote to the bombast and over-promising of Boris Johnson and the naive recklessness of Liz Truss.