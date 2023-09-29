Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Yes, the prime minister loves a helicopter ride – but for now, he is a driven man

Letting motorists into bus lanes, vetoing 20mph residential speed limits… with his regressive pro-car policies, Rishi Sunak is driving into a cul-de-sac, says Tom Peck

Friday 29 September 2023 18:14
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak, petrolhead </p>

Rishi Sunak, petrolhead

(HM Treasury)

In his quiet moments, Rishi Sunak often thinks of the humble motorcar and lets out a little smile. He has always loved the British motorist and the world he inhabits.

Often, on his many helicopter rides between Downing Street and his Yorkshire home, he will instruct his pilot to fly a little lower so that he might take in the full majesty of the Milton Keynes grid road system. He will watch the freely flowing traffic patiently gliding up and down between the roundabouts, not a traffic light to be seen.

Sometimes, he’ll bank left, just for a glimpse at the Preston bypass, where the shoulders were once hardened with gravel, hence the name.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in