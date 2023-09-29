Yes, the prime minister loves a helicopter ride – but for now, he is a driven man

In his quiet moments, Rishi Sunak often thinks of the humble motorcar and lets out a little smile. He has always loved the British motorist and the world he inhabits.

Often, on his many helicopter rides between Downing Street and his Yorkshire home, he will instruct his pilot to fly a little lower so that he might take in the full majesty of the Milton Keynes grid road system. He will watch the freely flowing traffic patiently gliding up and down between the roundabouts, not a traffic light to be seen.

Sometimes, he’ll bank left, just for a glimpse at the Preston bypass, where the shoulders were once hardened with gravel, hence the name.