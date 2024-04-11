The prime minister is already in trouble with his Tobacco and Vapes Bill, introduced in parliament last month. Around “80 to 100” Conservative MPs are unhappy with the plan for a gradual smoking ban.

It is a rule of thumb for Commons rebellions that only about a quarter of that number might eventually vote against the government, but if another quarter abstain, that would mean that Rishi Sunak would have to rely on Labour votes to get the law through.

Naturally, therefore, Boris Johnson has come to the prime minister’s aid. He told a conference in Canada that he hoped that the Conservatives could “turn things around in the next few months”. His contribution to this effort was to point out some of the “absolutely nuts” things “being done in the name of conservatism”.