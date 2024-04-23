Now the Safety of Rwanda Bill has finally cleared its parliamentary hurdles, there is rising speculation Rishi Sunak will try to reap the benefit of the first flights to Kigali by calling a summer general election.

For many Conservative MPs, the idea looks completely potty, given the party trails Labour by 20 points in the opinion polls. But on closer inspection, there are several reasons why the prime minister will at least consider a June or July election.

Some ministers privately hope the first flights might take off in about six weeks rather than the 10 to 12-week timeframe Sunak set out yesterday. After massively overpromising in his pledge to “stop the boats” – and confronted by yet another tragedy today, when five migrants (including a child) died in the Channel – Sunak might have finally learned the art of underpromising and overdelivering.