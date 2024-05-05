Why is Rishi shying away from a battle with Big Tech?
While the EU and US take action to stop digital behemoths cornering key markets, the UK is busy watering down vital new laws that would allow us to do the same, writes Chris Blackhurst. Will MPs show they have the stomach to protect consumers?
It was a defining moment of Rishi Sunak’s reign when he sat, being filmed, interviewing Elon Musk.
Eyebrows were raised. This was the prime minister, elected leader of the country, displaying fawning admiration for a US businessman. Of course, Musk was the world’s richest man at the time, in November 2023, and the tech multibillionaire was in the vanguard of global innovation. But even so, would others in Sunak’s position have behaved in the same way?
The interview appeared to confirm what was suspected, that Sunak is engaged in a long-standing love affair with Big Tech.
