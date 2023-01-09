At first I thought I was the problem. I still follow British politics closely, of course, but had perhaps been a bit slacker than usual since Rishi Sunak had taken over. His whole pitch had centred around restoring business as usual to Westminster and I, alongside many others, had breathed a sigh of relief.

There was no longer any need to be glued to the news every minute of every hour of every day. The country was probably not going to collapse in the time it usually takes me to have a bath.

Still, something felt wrong. Someone asked me to name a minor cabinet minister and I – a true nerd among nerds – wasn’t able to do so. Acquaintances outside the bubble asked me about what was going on around parliament and I couldn’t come up with any gossip, either gleaned from the papers or heard in person.