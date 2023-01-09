The Unite union has described “disappointing” talks with government ministers aimed at resolving NHS strikes as “an insult”.

Speaking after the meeting, negotiator Onay Kasab also described the discussion as “a missed opportunity”.

“We are talking about people who are working well beyond their contracted hours just to get the job done, because they can’t hand patients over and because they care so much,” Mr Kasab said.

“For the government to be talking about productivity in exchange for a pay reward is an insult to our members.”

