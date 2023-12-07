Jump to content

Rishi Sunak is running scared from his zombie administration

Robert Jenrick’s resignation and salvos from Suella Braverman mean the prime minister faces a real threat of being brought down by his own side, says Paul Clements

Thursday 07 December 2023 11:45
Walking dead: The Conservatives are out to bring down Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Walking dead: The Conservatives are out to bring down Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s government has turned into a zombie administration.

In the cult 1960s movie Night of the Living Dead, every time the trapped inhabitants of a farmhouse tried to escape, they were confronted by flesh-eating ghouls. Sunak could be forgiven for feeling the same about the Tory MPs now threatening to devour him.

The resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick last night means Sunak now faces a real threat of being brought down as prime minister.

