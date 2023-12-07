Rishi Sunak is running scared from his zombie administration

Rishi Sunak’s government has turned into a zombie administration.

In the cult 1960s movie Night of the Living Dead, every time the trapped inhabitants of a farmhouse tried to escape, they were confronted by flesh-eating ghouls. Sunak could be forgiven for feeling the same about the Tory MPs now threatening to devour him.

The resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick last night means Sunak now faces a real threat of being brought down as prime minister.