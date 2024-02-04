Why dodgy claims companies are a car crash that needs tackling

There’s a very particular sound you hear when you’re in a car that gets hit by another vehicle. It’s a jarring, bone-rattling bang that goes right through you and that you may well hear in your nightmares. I do.

I’ve heard this too many times, most recently driving home on the M11 only to have to slam on the brakes when the car in front of mine suddenly stopped. I watched, terrified, as its rear loomed in front of me. No, no, no, I thought, I’m going to hit him. Mercifully, I stopped in time having correctly judged the distance. Unfortunately, the SUV behind me had not, so I had all of a split second to congratulate myself.

Strangely enough, this was not necessarily the worst thing about the event. That started after I had limped home, steadied myself with a consoling coffee, and started making the painful round of phone calls to my insurer, the courtesy car company, old Uncle Tom Cobley and all.